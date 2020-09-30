Lithuania retail sales rise in August

remember me
Lithuaniaʼs retail sales rose for the fourth straight month in August, figures from the Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Monday.
Retail sales, excluding VAT (value-added tax), increased a working-day adjusted 7.7% year-on-year in August, following a 7.1% rise in July.
Sales of non-food stores increased 12.2% annually in August and sales in specialized stores rose 6.4%.
Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco and non-specialized stores increased by 4.8%, each.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.5% in August.
