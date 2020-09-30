Your cart

Lithuania retail sales rise in August

 Regional Today
 Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12:30

Lithuaniaʼs retail sales rose for the fourth straight month in August, figures from the Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT (value-added tax), increased a working-day adjusted 7.7% year-on-year in August, following a 7.1% rise in July.

Sales of non-food stores increased 12.2% annually in August and sales in specialized stores rose 6.4%.

Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco and non-specialized stores increased by 4.8%, each.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.5% in August.

 

 

