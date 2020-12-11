Lithuania producer prices continue to fall in November

Lithuaniaʼs producer prices continued to decline in November, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index (PPI) decreased 8.3% year-on-year in November, following a 9.3% decrease in October. Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.5% annually in November, following a 1.8% decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 7.2% annually in November. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 9.1% from a year ago. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.6% in November, following a 0.3% increase in the prior month.

Another data from Statistics Lithuania showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4% yearly in November. On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.1% in November.