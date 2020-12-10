Lithuania inflation rate at 6-month low in November

Regional Today

Lithuaniaʼs annual inflation rate edged down to 0.6% in November from 0.7% in the previous month, data from the Vilnius-based Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Tuesday.

It was the lowest inflation since May. Food & non-alcoholic inflation declined to a 22-month low of 0.6% in November from 1.1% in October.

Meanwhile, inflation accelerated for both recreation & culture (0.9%) and alcoholic beverages & tobacco (3.4%), while miscellaneous goods & services inflation was steady (at 2.2%).

In addition, prices fell further for clothing & footwear by 2.8%, while cost for transport dropped by 4.6%.

Prices of housing & utilities also went down by 2.4%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices inched down 0.1% in November, the first monthly decline in three months, after a 0.1% gain in October.