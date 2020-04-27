Latvia producer prices fall in March

BBJ

Latvia’s producer prices fell for the sixth month in a row in March, the latest figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show.

Photo by Oleksiichik / Shutterstock.com

The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.7% year-on-year in March, following a 1.8% decrease in February.

Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 4.3% annually in March. Prices for manufacturing decreased 1.1 and those of water supply and mining and quarrying fell 1.2% and 1.%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in March, CSB said on April 23.