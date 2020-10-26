Latvia producer prices fall further in September

Latviaʼs producer prices declined further in September, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed.

Photo by Oleksiichik / Shutterstock.com

The producer price index fell 2.1% year-on-year in September, following a 2.7% decrease in August.

Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 8.3% annually in September and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 3.3%.

Prices for manufacturing fell 0.7%, while those of water supply remained unchanged. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 0.3% in September.

Domestic market prices rose 0.3% monthly in September and foreign market prices increased by 0.4%.