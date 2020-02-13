Your cart

Latvia’s consumer price inflation eased in January after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows.

The consumer price index rose 2.2% year-on-year in January, slightly slower than 2.3% increase in December. In November, inflation was 2.1%.

Prices for transportation increased by 4.6% annually in January and those of food and health rose by 3.4% and 3%, respectively. Prices for communication and recreation and culture rose by 2.3%, each.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4% in January, CSB said on February 11.

 

 

