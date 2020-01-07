Latvia’s industrial production fell for the first time in four months in November, data from the countryʼs Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on January 3.

Industrial production fell 0.2% year-on-year in November, after a 3% rise in October. Manufacturing output fell 0.8% in November.

Mining and quarrying production declined 16.9%, while electricity and gas supply logged 3.9% growth.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 1.2% in November, following a 2.4% fall in the previous month. In September, production had risen by 1%, the Riga-based CSB added.