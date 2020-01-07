remember me
Latvia’s industrial production fell for the first time in four months in November, data from the countryʼs Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on January 3.
Industrial production fell 0.2% year-on-year in November, after a 3% rise in October. Manufacturing output fell 0.8% in November.
Mining and quarrying production declined 16.9%, while electricity and gas supply logged 3.9% growth.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 1.2% in November, following a 2.4% fall in the previous month. In September, production had risen by 1%, the Riga-based CSB added.
