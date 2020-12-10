Latvia consumer prices fall further in November

Latviaʼs consumer prices continued to decline in November, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices decreased 0.7% year-on-year in November, same as seen in October. Prices of goods fell 1.6%, while that of services increased 1.4%. Prices for transport and housing declined by 5.3% and 4.6%, respectively, in November.

Meanwhile, prices for recreation and culture grew 2.3% and those of health gained 3.2%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3% in November.