Kosovo consumer prices drop in July

Regional Today

Consumer prices in Kosovo decreased by 0.1% in July after rising 0.1% in the previous month, data from the Kosovo Agency of Statistics (KAS) on Tuesday show.

It was the first month of deflation since January of 2018. Priced fell for transport by 7.5% and recreation & culture by 1.4%.

Meanwhile inflation slowed for food & non-alcoholic beverages (1.7% vs 2.4%); housing & utilities (0.1% vs 0.8%) and furnishings (0.3% vs 0.6%).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down by 0.3%, following a 0.4% decrease in the preceding month.