Italian investor to develop logistics park in Romania

BBJ

Europa Capital Investment Fund, the European real estate arm of the American-Japanese Rockefeller Group International, has sold a logistics project it owned in Turda, central Romania, to Italian family Albarosa, in one of the largest industrial and logistics transactions of 2019, Profit.ro reported.

According to Romania-insider.com, which picked up the report, the fund is in the process of withdrawing from the Romanian market, where its activity has not been intense.

The buyer is Afin Holding, owned by the Albarosa family. The project, partially developed, includes nearly 60 hectares of land available for further development, the report adds.