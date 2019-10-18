Gross wages in Romanian private companies rise by 9.5% in 2019, PwC says

BBJ

The average gross salary paid by Romanian private companies is approaching RON 6,000 (EUR 1,260) in 2019, which is 9.5% higher than in 2018, according to the PayWell survey conducted by PwC Romania.

The salary increase reported for 2019 exceeds the level of 4.6% estimated for this year by the respondent companies in the previous edition, Romania-insider says, citing the report.

For 2020, private companies are estimating a 5.7% average gross wage increase.

The highest average wage growth in 2019 was recorded in the hotel sector (+14%). Industry (+11%), leasing (+10%), and retail (+10%), also recorded above-average increases.

The wages of unskilled or low-skilled workers increased by 10%, on average, but the wages of operational managers and top managers also increased rapidly (+13% and +9% respectively), Romania-insider reports.