Google to open up new centre in the Romanian capital

BBJ

Google plans to invest more and expand its presence in Romania, by opening a new center in Bucharest after it recently acquired Fitbit, the Romania Journal reports.

File photo is illustrative only. By Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com

Fitbit, which bought the Romanian smart watch start-up Vector Watch in 2017 for USD 15 million, already has a development center in Bucharest.

Google representatives told StartupCafe that they are relocating to a larger office in the Romanian capital, but they did not disclose further details, the Journal says.

Other unnamed sources have told the local media that the American IT giant has already rented office place in Bucharest and plans to open a new research centre in 2020, the Romania Journal adds.