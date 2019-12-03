French aviation systems manufacturer Latecoere will invest over BGN 5.57 million (EUR 2.8 mln) in expansion of the capacity of its aircraft parts plant in Bulgaria, the economy ministry in Sofia said on Wednesday.

The Plovdiv factory will make parts for the Airbus A350 nose cone. Photo by Thor Jorgen Udvang/Shutterstock.com

The investment will add 35 jobs to the existing 200 at the plant, the ministry said in a statement after awarding a "Class A" investment certificate to Latecoere Bulgaria for the project.

The plant, located in the Radinovo economic zone near Plovdiv (150 km southeast of the capital, Sofia), will start to assemble metal components for Airbus A350 nose cone sections under the project, reports SeeNews, the independent provider of business news and market intelligence for Southeast Europe.