Ford Romania to gradually resume production next week

BBJ

The Romanian unit of U.S. auto maker Ford Motor Company has said on Tuesday that its plant in Craiova, southwestern Romania, will gradually resume production, starting May 4, SeeNews reports.

Car bodies on the production line inside the Ford Motor Company factory at in Craiova, Romania on April 7, 2017. Photo by roibu / Shutterstock.com

Production will start at a low level, prioritizing sold customer vehicle orders from dealers, and will gradually be ramped-up over the next few months before full production is resumed, Ford Europe said in a press release.

Employees in non-production areas will also start to return on a phased basis from next Monday, with priority given to those participating in key restart planning and business critical activities, or whose job functions require them to use specialized equipment only available at Ford sites, such as vehicle testing devices, it said.

Other non-production employees who can work from home will continue to do so for the present time, including those employees on short-time working arrangements, the company added.

Back on April 3, Ford Romania had announced that the plant in Craiova would remain closed until May 4 at least due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SeeNews said on April 28.