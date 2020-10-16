FDI into Romania plummets 68% in Jan-Aug

Regional Today

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Romania plummeted by 68% year-on-year in January-August, to EUR 1.396 million, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Image by Pixabay

FDI into Romania edged up by 0.6% year-on-year in 2019, to EUR 5.296 billion.

Romaniaʼs foreign debt increased to EUR 116.1 billion at the end of August from EUR 109.783 billion at the end of 2019, the National Bank of Romania said in a separate statement.

The end-August figure includes EUR 83 billion in long-term foreign debt, up from EUR 74.319 billion at the end of 2019, it said.