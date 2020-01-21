Bulgaria recorded a net inflow of foreign direct investment of EUR 989.2 million in the January-November period of 2019, compared to a net inflow of EUR 521.6 million a year earlier, the country’s central bank says.

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) building. Photo by Valentin Ivantsov/Shutterstock.com

The largest FDI inflow came from investments in debt instruments, which totalled EUR 1.3 billion, the Sofia-headquartered Bulgarian National Bank said on January 17.