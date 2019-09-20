EU to invest EUR 48 mln in Croatia’s Srebrnjak children hospital

BBJ

The European Union will invest more than EUR 48 million in the upgrade of a children hospital in Srebrnjak, near the capital of Zagreb, to a clinical research center, the European Commission said.

The EU Parliament in Brussels. Photo by artjazz/Shutterstock.com

The project includes the construction of a 15,000 square meters facility and the purchase of medical and research equipment, as the money will be secured from the European Regional Development Fund, the Commission said in a press release.

The project’s goal is to keep medical researchers and practitioners in Croatia, as well as to increase hospital staff by 67%.

The new center will have an eco-friendly design, as waste and water consumption will be reduced. It should be completed by February 2022, according to Europa.eu, the EUʼs official website.