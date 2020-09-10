EU invests EUR 80 mln in clean transport in Slovenia

BBJ

The European Commission approved on Tuesday an investment of EUR 80 million from the Cohesion Fund to build a tunnel and two viaducts as part of a wider scheme to provide a second railway track between the port of Koper and the village of Divača in western Slovenia, Neweurope.eu reports.

European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira at a meeting at the European Parliament on October 2, 2019. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

According to the Commission, the new line is essential to deal with a growing demand along the route and connect a crucial core network corridor to maritime routes.

EU Cohesion and Reforms Commissioner Elisa Ferreira noted that this EU investment is necessary for the improvement of rail connectivity of the Port of Koper, a crucial hub for freight and passenger transport with Central Europe.

The improved connection will reduce existing bottlenecks along this busy route for a faster, more efficient and competitive rail transport, the Commission said.

Finally, by redirecting traffic from road to rail, the project will help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, improving local air quality in line with Cohesion policy adherence to the EU’s Green Deal objectives, Neweurope.eu added.