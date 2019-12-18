The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Union and bilateral donors are stepping up their engagement in the Western Balkans, the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) has announced.

During the 21st steering committee meeting of the WBIF, EUR 194 million in EU and bilateral grants was approved for new digital, environmental, transport and energy projects across the Western Balkans, the WBIF announced.

Grants approved for EBRD projects are expected to leverage more than EUR 400 mln in investments. They include the construction of three new motorway sections for Corridor Vc in Bosnia and Herzegovina, two new sections of Corridor X in North Macedonia, the rehabilitation of Kosovo’s railways, wastewater and sewage infrastructure in Gjilan (in eastern Kosovo) and broadband connectivity for rural schools in Serbia.

The EBRD and the EU also signed two contribution agreements totaling EUR 45 mln to support the Advice for Small Business program in the Western Balkans and the Regional Energy Efficiency Program, the WBIF said.