Estonia producer prices fall further in September

Estoniaʼs producer prices continued to decline in September, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Tuesday.

Photo by g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

The producer price index (PPI) declined 2.4% year-on-year in September. Prices of manufacturing fell 1.9% annually in September. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 10.4% and 9.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 0.5%. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.4% in September. Import prices remained unchanged monthly in September and declined 5.8% from a year ago. Export prices decreased 0.5% monthly in September and fell 5.9% annually.