Estonia consumer prices fall further in July

Estoniaʼs consumer prices continued to decline in July, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.9% year-on-year in July, following a 1% decrease in June.
Consumer prices were affected the most by a price decrease in motor fuel, the Tallinn-based statistics agency said.
Petrol prices decreased 7.7% and diesel fuel was 23.7% cheaper. Prices of transportation declined 3.7% yearly in July and those of housing fell 5.7%. Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco fell 1%.
Meanwhile, prices for education grew 3.7% and those for clothing and footwear increased 3.2%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.4%.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in July, after a 0.9% rise in the previous month.