Estonia consumer prices fall further in July

Regional Today

Estoniaʼs consumer prices continued to decline in July, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.9% year-on-year in July, following a 1% decrease in June.

Consumer prices were affected the most by a price decrease in motor fuel, the Tallinn-based statistics agency said.

Petrol prices decreased 7.7% and diesel fuel was 23.7% cheaper. Prices of transportation declined 3.7% yearly in July and those of housing fell 5.7%. Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco fell 1%.

Meanwhile, prices for education grew 3.7% and those for clothing and footwear increased 3.2%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.4%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in July, after a 0.9% rise in the previous month.