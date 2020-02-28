EIB Group support for projects in the Czech Republic doubled in 2019

BBJ

Last year, the European Investment Bank Group, which consists of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), provided loans, guarantees and equity worth EUR 1.49 billion in the Czech Republic.

This represents a 110% increase compared to EIB Group’s results in 2018, EIB said in a statement February 26.

The EIB signed new loans amounting to EUR 1.3 bln and the EIF committed EUR 255 million in 10 equity, guarantee and microfinance operations, benefiting some 5,700 small businesses.

EIF financing supported approximately 54,000 jobs and mobilized total investments of EUR 659 mln, the EIB Group said.