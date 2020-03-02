EIB and EU signs EUR 204 mln infrastructure deals with Bosnia

Regional Today

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union will support Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) with a EUR 204 million support package to develop a modern highway network along the Bosnian section of the pan-European Corridor Vc, a key road connection between Hungary, eastern Croatia and the port of Ploče at the Adriatic Sea, the EIB says.

File photo is illustrative only.

The European support package includes a EUR 140 mln investment from the EIB and a grant worth more than EUR 64 mln from the EU for the construction of a 12.4 km highway (with four viaducts, two twin-tube tunnels, three bridges, one railway overpass and one road interchange) and an operation and traffic control center.

The construction should be completed by 2022 and 2023 respectively. The funds would be repaid over 25 years, including a six-year grace period, EIB said on February 27.