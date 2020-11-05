EBRD lending EUR 15 mln to Moldova Agroindbank to support investment by SMEs

remember me
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said Tuesday it approved a EUR 15 million senior unsecured loan to Moldova-Agroindbank (MAIB), to be used to finance investments by local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The loan with a four-year maturity, including one-year grace period, will be available to eligible SMEʼs in three tranches of EUR 5 million each, the EBRD said. The EBRD and two equity firms, Horizon and Invalda jointly acquired a 41.09% stake in MAIB in October 2018.
