Czech unemployment reached two year high in April

 BBJ
 Monday, May 11, 2020, 16:30

There were 254,000 people without work in the Czech Republic in April, the highest level since March 2018, according to the Czech Labor Office. 

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

However, Labor Minister Jana Maláčová says the data is still favorable. Unemployment rose by 0.4% in April to a total of 3.4%.

Most of those recently rendered unemployed are from the culinary, hotel and sales sectors. There are currently 330,000 vacant jobs in the country, statistics show, Czech Radio said.

 

 

