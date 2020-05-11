Czech unemployment reached two year high in April

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
There were 254,000 people without work in the Czech Republic in April, the highest level since March 2018, according to the Czech Labor Office.
However, Labor Minister Jana Maláčová says the data is still favorable. Unemployment rose by 0.4% in April to a total of 3.4%.
Most of those recently rendered unemployed are from the culinary, hotel and sales sectors. There are currently 330,000 vacant jobs in the country, statistics show, Czech Radio said.
scroll for moreall times CET
ManpowerGroup Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
PwC Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben