The Czech Republic’s trade surplus decreased to CZK 10.2 billion (EUR 404.27 million) in November, which was CZK 6.9 bln lower than the previous year, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) reports.
Exports and imports declined by 6.2% and 4.4%, respectively, in November from a year ago.
On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports and imports fell by 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively, the Prague-based CZSO said on January 9.
