The Czech retail sales growth slowed in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 4.6% year-on-year in October, after a 5% gain in September.

Sales of non-food goods grew 6.2% annually in October and those of food, beverages and tobacco, and sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores rose by 3.6% and 1%, respectively.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales advanced 3.4% from the same period last year after a 7.1% increase.

On a month-on-month basis, the seasonally adjusted retail sales remained unchanged in October, CZSO said on December 6.