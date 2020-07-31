Czech Rep. net beneficiary in EU funds increasing in the first half

The Czech Republic received CZK 50.1 billion (EUR 1.91 bln) more from the coffers of the European Union in the first half of 2020 than it contributed to them, the Ministry of Finance says, as reported by Czech Radio.

Photo by esfera / Shutterstock.com

In the same period last year, the country was a net beneficiary of EU funding to the tune of CZK 24.4 bln. The increase mainly stems from the Czech Republic receiving higher amounts from EU funds, including advances on monies made available in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Czech Republic has been a net beneficiary of EU funding since it became a member in 2004, Czech Radio notes.