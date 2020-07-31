Czech Rep. net beneficiary in EU funds increasing in the first half

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Czech Republic received CZK 50.1 billion (EUR 1.91 bln) more from the coffers of the European Union in the first half of 2020 than it contributed to them, the Ministry of Finance says, as reported by Czech Radio.
In the same period last year, the country was a net beneficiary of EU funding to the tune of CZK 24.4 bln. The increase mainly stems from the Czech Republic receiving higher amounts from EU funds, including advances on monies made available in response to the coronavirus crisis.
The Czech Republic has been a net beneficiary of EU funding since it became a member in 2004, Czech Radio notes.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben