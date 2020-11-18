Czech producer prices grow in October

Regional Today

The Czech Republicʼs producer prices grew in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Monday.

The industrial producer price index (PPI) increased 0.3% year-on-year in October, after a 0.4% decline in September. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7%.

Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco, rose by 6.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying declined 1.9% annually in October and manufacturing cost fell 1.1%. Prices for energy declined 2.7%. Prices for capital good and durable consumer goods rose by 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4% in October.