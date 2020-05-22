Czech producer prices fall in April

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s producer prices declined for the first time since early 2018 in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show. The industrial producer price index (PPI) decreased 0.8% year-on-year in April, after a 0.4% increase in March.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

Prices dropped for the first time since February 2018 as prices for mining and quarrying declined 3.7% annually in April and manufacturing cost fell 2.5%.

Energy prices were 6% lower. Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 8.6%. Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco rose by 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5% in April, largely due to significantly lower prices in the "coke, refined petroleum products" category, CZSO said on May 20