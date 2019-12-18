The Czech Republic’s producer price inflation remained stable in November, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Photo by Rei Imagine/Shutterstock.com

The producer price index rose 0.9% year-on-year in November, the same as seen in October.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 8.7% annually in November and those of mining and quarrying, and water supply rose by 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing output declined 0.7%.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1% in November, CZSO said on Monday.