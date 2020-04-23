Czech producer price inflation eases sharply in March

The Czech Republic’s producer price inflation eased in March, according to the latest figures just released by the Prague-based Czech Statistical Office (CZSO).

The producer price index (PPI) rose 0.4% year-on-year in March, after a 1.4% increase in February. Economists had expected a 0.2% rise.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 8.3% annually in March. Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco rose by 5.4% and 4%, respectively. Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying decreased 2.6%.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5% in March, after a 0.7% fall in the prior month. Economists had expected fell 0.7%, CZSO said on April 21.