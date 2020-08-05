Czech jobless rate at 3.8% in July

Regional Today

The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic rose marginally to 3.8% in July from 3.7% in the previous month, economics portal Trading Economics reported citing data released by the countryʼs Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

Photo by Fizkes / Shutterstock.com

It was the highest jobless rate since January of 2018, amid the lingering effects of the global pandemic.

The number of unemployed increased by 9.200 from a month earlier to 279.000.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7%.