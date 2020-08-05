Czech jobless rate at 3.8% in July

remember me
The unemployment rate in the Czech Republic rose marginally to 3.8% in July from 3.7% in the previous month, economics portal Trading Economics reported citing data released by the countryʼs Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.
It was the highest jobless rate since January of 2018, amid the lingering effects of the global pandemic.
The number of unemployed increased by 9.200 from a month earlier to 279.000.
In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7%.
