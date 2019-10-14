Czech inflation slows in September

BBJ

The Czech Republicʼs consumer price inflation slowed in September, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows.

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 2.7% year-on-year in September, after a 2.9% rise in August. Economists had expected prices to rise again by 2.9%.

Prices of housing, water, fuel and energy grew by 5%, while those of restaurants and hotels rose by 4.8% and and education by 3.8%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.6% in September, which was the biggest drop since September 2006, CZSO said.

Another report from the Prague-based statistical office showed that import prices fell 1.1% annually in August, following a 1.7% decline in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, import prices gained 0.5%. Export prices rose 0.6% on the month taking the annual growth to 0.4% in August.