The Czech Republic’s industrial production decreased less-than-expected in November and construction output continued to grow, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.2% year-on-year after a 0.4% fall in October. Economists had forecast a 4% decline.

Manufacturing output also decreased 3.2% and production in the mining and quarrying sector tumbled 8.2%. Utility sector production fell 2.5%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.1% from the previous month.

Separate data from the Prague-based statistical office revealed a 4.5% annual growth in construction output in November, following 0.3% growth in each of the previous two months.

Compared to the previous month, construction output grew a seasonally adjusted 1.2%, the CZSO said in a statement released on January 10.