Czech industrial production grows in October

The Czech Republicʼs industrial production grew, while construction output decreased in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.3% year-on-year in October, after a 1.9% fall in September. Manufacturing output gained 3.4% yearly in October. Mining and quarrying output decreased 14.9% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 11.9%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.0% in October. Industrial new orders increased 5.2% year-on-year in October.

Separate data from the Prague-based statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 10.5% annually in October, following a 7.9% fall in September.