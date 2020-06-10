Czech industrial production declines in April

The Czech Republic’s industrial production declined in April, according to the latest data released by the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO). Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 33.7% year-on-year in April, following a 12.5% fall in March.

File photo shows the Skoda assembly line at Mladá Boleslav, a city about 50 kilometres northeast of Prague. Photo by Herrndorff image / Shutterstock.com

Manufacturing output declined 35.5% yearly in April. Mining and quarrying output decreased 21.9% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 19.2%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 23.7% in April. Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 4.6% annually in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output fell 1.9% monthly in April, CZSO said on June 8.