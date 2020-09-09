Czech industrial production decline slows in July

BBJ

The Czech Republic’s industrial production decreased at a softer pace in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows. Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 5% year-on-year in July, following a 10.5% fall in June. Economists had forecast a 7% decline.

Manufacturing output declined 5% yearly in July. Mining and quarrying output decreased 25.4%, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning rose 0.4%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 5.7% in July. Industrial new orders decreased 3.6% year-on-year in June.

Separate data from the Prague-based office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 10.4% annually in July. On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output rose 0.8% monthly in July, CZSO said on September 7.