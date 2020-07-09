Czech industrial production continues to fall in May

Regional Today

The Czech Republic’s industrial production decreased further in May, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows. Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 25.7% year-on-year in May, following a 33.7% fall in April.

Robots at the Skoda Auto in Mlada Boleslav. Photo by Nataliya Hora / Shutterstock.com

Manufacturing output declined 26.7% yearly in May. Mining and quarrying output decreased 20.4% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 17.2%. Automobile production dropped by 45.2%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 13.8% in May. Industrial new orders decreased 34.7% year-on-year.

Separate data from the Prague-based statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 7.6% annually in May. On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output fell 2.9% monthly in May, CZSO said on July 7.