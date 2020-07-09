Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Czech industrial production continues to fall in May

 Regional Today
 Thursday, July 9, 2020, 12:30

The Czech Republic’s industrial production decreased further in May, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) shows. Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 25.7% year-on-year in May, following a 33.7% fall in April.

Robots at the Skoda Auto in Mlada Boleslav. Photo by Nataliya Hora / Shutterstock.com

Manufacturing output declined 26.7% yearly in May. Mining and quarrying output decreased 20.4% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 17.2%. Automobile production dropped by 45.2%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 13.8% in May. Industrial new orders decreased 34.7% year-on-year.

Separate data from the Prague-based statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 7.6% annually in May. On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output fell 2.9% monthly in May, CZSO said on July 7.

 

 

Related articles