Czech govt plans to support businesses hit by coronavirus crisis

BBJ

The Czech government is preparing to support Czech businesses hit by the effects of the coronavirus crisis to the tune of up to CZK 1 trillion, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on March 18.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Babiš told journalists that figure could include CZK 100 billion (EUR 3.6 bln) in direct aid and CZK 900 bln in guarantees, Czech Radio reported.

He also called on companies not to start firing workers, as labor offices have started to report an influx of new job seekers, mainly from the tourism, hospitality and other service sectors.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Karel Havlíček, said the government was conducting analyses and that the planned direct aid could go toward compensation for wage payments, remission of levies, financial injections and short-time working, Czech Radio explained.