Czech economic confidence falls in November

Regional Today

The Czech Republicʼs economic confidence decreased to a five-month low in November, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 82 in November from 86.4 in October. This was the lowest since June, when it was 77.2.

The business confidence index decreased to 81.7 in November from 86.5 in the previous month. The industrial sentiment index fell to 87.9 in November from 91.5 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction fell to 108.5 from 110.4 in the prior month, while that for trade fell to 92.1 from 97.8. The consumer confidence fell to 83.1 in November from 86 a month ago.