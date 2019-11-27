The Czech Republic’s economic confidence fell for the third month in a row in November, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) show.

The economic sentiment index fell to 93.3 in November from 93.6 in October. The reading was the lowest since July 2014, when it was 93.

The business confidence index decreased to 91.5 in November from 91.6 in the previous month. The industrial sentiment index fell to 86.9 from 87.5.

The measure of confidence in construction fell to 103.8 from 104.3 in October, while that in trade increased to 96 from 90.6.

The consumer confidence index fell to 102.0 in November from 103.6 in the preceding month CZSO added on Monday.