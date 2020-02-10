Czech power company ČEZ plans to build a "gigafactory" for batteries for cars in North Bohemia in the coming years that would use lithium discovered in the Ore Mountains near Cínovec, on the German border.

ČEZ group headquarters building in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo by josefkubes/Shutterstock.com

Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček said during a visit to Berlin on February 5 that ČEZ plans to use lithium stocks from both countries.

The Czech Republic has the biggest lithium reserves in Europe and many politicians have pushed for its mining to be in the hands of a state-controlled company, such as ČEZ, Czech Radio reports.