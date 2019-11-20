Croats spend nearly 5 hours/day on mobile phone

BBJ

A survey commissioned by Mastercard shows that Croatians spend nearly five hours on their mobile phone on average, that 67% would use it to pay bills and that 82% are satisfied with the current digitization level, the Croatian News Agency (HINA) reports.

Photo by Rostislav_Sedlacek/Shutterstock.com

The Masterindex survey on the use of financial services in Croatia and the attitude to payment cards was carried out by the Improve agency in October on 1,000 respondents aged 18-55.

The findings show that nearly everyone uses a mobile phone for 4.7 hours a day, on average. As for the daily use of digital services, 97% of respondents browse the Internet, 92% use social media, 85% have online chats, 85% use them for e-mail and 73% for checking the weather forecast, the Zagreb-based HINA says.