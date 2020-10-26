Croatiaʼs construction output up on year, down on month in August

Regional Today

Croatiaʼs construction output grew 3.4% year-on-year in August, following a 4.6% annual increase in the previous month, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) said in a statement, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.

On a seasonally- and working day-adjusted monthly comparison basis, construction output edged down 0.1% in August, after losing 1.2% in July, the Zagreb-based statistics agency said.