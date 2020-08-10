Croatia tenders 50 MW of solar

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Croatian electricity and gas regulator Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije has launched a tender for 88 MW (megawatt) of renewables capacity, reported pv-magazine.
The authority aims to allocate 50 MW of solar capacity, 15 MW of biogas, 14 MW of biomass and 9 MW of hydropower.
Solar projects ranging in scale from 50-500 kW are eligible to participate, with a maximum price of EUR 0.063/kW for the solar power generated.
The price cap for the other renewables technologies is EUR 0.10/kWh.
The procurement round is part of a tender program announced by the Croatian government in May.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben