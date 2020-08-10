Croatia tenders 50 MW of solar

Energy Today

Croatian electricity and gas regulator Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije has launched a tender for 88 MW (megawatt) of renewables capacity, reported pv-magazine.

The authority aims to allocate 50 MW of solar capacity, 15 MW of biogas, 14 MW of biomass and 9 MW of hydropower.

Solar projects ranging in scale from 50-500 kW are eligible to participate, with a maximum price of EUR 0.063/kW for the solar power generated.

The price cap for the other renewables technologies is EUR 0.10/kWh.

The procurement round is part of a tender program announced by the Croatian government in May.