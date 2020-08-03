Croatia retail sales drop in June

Regional Today

Retail sales in Croatia decreased 6.2% year-on-year in June, following a 7.8% fall in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Thursday.

Image by Myvector / Shutterstock.com

Automobile fuel sales fell softer (-3.7% vs -4% in May) and those of non-food products rebounded (4.7% vs -3.4%). Meantime, food, beverages & tobacco sales declined faster (-10.5% vs -4.9%). On a monthly basis, retail sales went up 2.9%, after jumping a record 23.5% in May.

Retail sales fell by a real 6.6% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, according to Crostat.

In a separate statement the Zagreb-based agency said that, industrial output decreased by 1.8% year-on-year in June, after shrinking by an annual 12.4% in May.

On a month, industrial production increased by 7.4% in June, after falling 1.8% in May. In the first half of 2020, the countryʼs industrial output fell by 6.4% year-on-year.