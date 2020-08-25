Croatia ready to open schools in two weeks

Regional Today

Schools in Croatia will reopen on Sept. 7, Minister of Science and Education Radovan Fuchs said on Monday.

Photo by FamVeld / Shutterstock.com

The new school year will start as planned despite a recent sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 136 new infections in Croatia in the last 24 hours as of Monday afternoon, reaching total 8,311 since the outbrake in March and 2,212 cases remain active, according to the Croatian Institute of Public Health.

Schools will have to follow measures that are already in force in every-day life, such as physical distancing, reduction of contacts between groups, and extra hygiene precautions, the minister said.

In addition, it is necessary to organize classes so that students come into contact only with their peers from the class and as few teachers as possible.

In order to reduce contact between students, the classes will not start at the same time and some schools will work in two shifts.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak that started in the country on Feb. 25, Croatia suspended schools on March 16, and reopened them in late May, but only for classes from grades 1 to 4.