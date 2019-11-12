Croatia producer prices fall for third month in October

BBJ

Croatia’s producer prices fell for the third straight month in October, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Državni zavod za statistiku or DZS, but commonly known as Crostat in English).

Fruit for sale at a Croatian market. Photo by Cesarz/Shutterstock

The producer price index fell 0.5% in October, following a 0.4% decline in September. In August, prices decreased 0.3%, the Zagreb-based agency said on Friday.

Prices for domestic and foreign market fell by 0.5%, each in October. On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3% in October, following a 0.2% increase in the preceding month.

The latest monthly inflation was the highest in three months, Crostat said.