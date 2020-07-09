Croatia producer prices fall for 4th month in June

Regional Today

Croatia’s industrial producer prices fell by 4.2% year-on-year in June, after declining by an annual 6.6% in May, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) says.

Photo by ABFpics/Shutterstock.com

Prices fell for energy by 19.1%, intermediate goods by 0.6% and durable consumer goods by 1.7%. On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.2%, after falling 0.8% in the prior month.

Industrial producer prices on the domestic market decreased by 3.1% year-on-year and edged up 0.5% month-on-month in June.

On the non-domestic market, producer prices lost 5.7% on year and added 2% on month in June, Crostat said on July 7.